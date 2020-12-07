Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $56.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Immunovant Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on autoimmune diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of IMVT-1401 which is a novel, fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor which is in clinical stage. Immunovant Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Immunovant alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Immunovant from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Immunovant from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Ci Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. CSFB started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunovant presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.24.

NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $48.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion and a PE ratio of -37.56. Immunovant has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $53.75.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. Equities research analysts predict that Immunovant will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Julia G. Butchko bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.17 per share, for a total transaction of $190,850.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immunovant (IMVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.