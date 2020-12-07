Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A., is a fashion retailer operating worldwide. The company also involves in the business of textile designing, manufacturing, and distribution. It welcomes its shoppers at its various store formats, such as Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home and Uterqüe . It has several stores in several countries. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. is headquartered in Arteixo, Spain. “

IDEXY has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

Industria de Diseño Textil stock opened at $16.95 on Thursday. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.85 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.07.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

