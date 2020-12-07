ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Sold by Orbis Allan Gray Ltd

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd trimmed its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,600,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 408,631 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $11,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ING Groep by 5.2% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 6.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 173,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 11,066 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in ING Groep during the third quarter worth $73,000. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 9,000.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 920,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 910,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in ING Groep during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,132,000. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Shares of ING opened at $10.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.62. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $12.44.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Equities analysts expect that ING Groep will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised ING Groep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ING Groep currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.