Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $306.89

Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $306.89 and last traded at $306.79, with a volume of 157932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $305.52.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,586,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,330 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,450,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,392 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,515,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,761,000 after acquiring an additional 49,555 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,239,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $802,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,293 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

