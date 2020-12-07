Iron Triangle Partners LP Acquires 150,000 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Iron Triangle Partners LP grew its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet comprises 6.7% of Iron Triangle Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Iron Triangle Partners LP owned 0.11% of Zimmer Biomet worth $29,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.42.

Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $147.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,914. The company has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 931.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.70. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $165.15.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

