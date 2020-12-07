Iron Triangle Partners LP Boosts Position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Iron Triangle Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,515 shares during the quarter. Nevro accounts for about 5.0% of Iron Triangle Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Iron Triangle Partners LP owned 0.46% of Nevro worth $22,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVRO. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,066,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $127,426,000 after purchasing an additional 284,141 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,056,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $365,177,000 after purchasing an additional 245,043 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 369,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,465,000 after purchasing an additional 209,375 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 208.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 260,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,130,000 after purchasing an additional 176,111 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 377,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,089,000 after acquiring an additional 150,653 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVRO shares. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Nevro in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Nevro from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Nevro to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nevro from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.08.

Shares of NYSE NVRO traded up $2.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $162.84. The stock had a trading volume of 379 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,458. Nevro Corp. has a 12 month low of $65.05 and a 12 month high of $175.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -59.09 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.12.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.30. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 38.86%. The firm had revenue of $108.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 21,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total transaction of $3,222,301.20. Also, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 1,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $299,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,604. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

