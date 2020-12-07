Iron Triangle Partners LP Has $27.19 Million Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Iron Triangle Partners LP trimmed its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 86,127 shares during the quarter. Horizon Therapeutics Public comprises approximately 6.1% of Iron Triangle Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Iron Triangle Partners LP owned about 0.16% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $27,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 224.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 841.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 12,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $915,119.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,141.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $268,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,434.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,487 shares of company stock worth $5,672,010 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HZNP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.75. 8,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,304,971. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $86.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.11 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

