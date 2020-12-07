Iron Triangle Partners LP Sells 337,710 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Iron Triangle Partners LP lowered its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 69.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 337,710 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 2.0% of Iron Triangle Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Iron Triangle Partners LP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,622,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,131,816,000 after buying an additional 9,660,989 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,888,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,988,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984,471 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,922,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 219.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,767,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,698.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,539,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,525 shares during the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.60 on Monday, reaching $61.71. 94,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,430,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $139.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -566.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $45.76 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.51.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $962,640.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $3,530,328.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,828,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Gabelli lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

