Iron Triangle Partners LP Sells 44,390 Shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Iron Triangle Partners LP trimmed its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,390 shares during the period. Axonics Modulation Technologies comprises 3.5% of Iron Triangle Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Iron Triangle Partners LP owned 0.76% of Axonics Modulation Technologies worth $15,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parian Global Management LP raised its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 10.1% during the third quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 352,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,002,000 after acquiring an additional 32,475 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 23.2% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 274,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,014,000 after buying an additional 51,742 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 59.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after buying an additional 38,103 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP increased its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 10.7% during the third quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 164,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.51. 412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,095. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.44. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $52.10. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.28. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.62% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $35.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2592.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO John Woock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $446,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 77,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,135.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 9,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total transaction of $391,155.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,330 shares of company stock worth $1,909,766. 25.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axonics Modulation Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.90.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

