Iron Triangle Partners LP Takes $19.74 Million Position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,740,000. Pacific Biosciences of California makes up approximately 4.4% of Iron Triangle Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Iron Triangle Partners LP owned 1.11% of Pacific Biosciences of California as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PACB. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 130.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 9,805 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 50.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 14,983 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 21.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 307,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 55,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

NASDAQ PACB traded up $1.64 on Monday, reaching $21.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,203. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -61.15 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.00. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $20.23.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 61.85% and a negative return on equity of 150.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PACB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.17.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 38,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $602,965.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 898,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,110,957.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 1,942,365 shares of company stock worth $28,554,278 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.