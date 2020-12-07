Iron Triangle Partners LP Takes Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,115,000. Anthem comprises about 3.6% of Iron Triangle Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Summit Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Street Capital Management LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after buying an additional 4,797 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,469,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,999,000 after purchasing an additional 103,406 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Courage Capital Management LLC raised its position in Anthem by 222.0% during the third quarter. Courage Capital Management LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Anthem by 35.3% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.94.

ANTM stock traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $320.02. 9,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,598,391. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.72. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $338.20. The company has a market cap of $79.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. Analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 19.55%.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total transaction of $1,703,236.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,437,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,529,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

