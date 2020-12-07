Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IsoRay, Inc. is a medical technology company that produces therapeutic radioactive isotopes. Through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc., develops, manufactures and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. The Company is engaged in the production and sales of Cesium-131 (Cs-131) brachytherapy seeds. Brachytherapy seeds are small devices containing a therapeutic dose of radiation used in an interstitial radiation procedure. The brachytherapy procedure places radioactive seeds as close as possible to (in or near) the cancerous tumor. The Cs-131 includes radioisotope in the treatment of all malignant tumors, such as prostate cancer, brain cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, gynecological cancer, lung cancer, liver cancer, ocular melanoma and pancreatic cancer. The Company’s Proxcelan Cesium-131 seed is classified as a Class II device. The Company competes with Varian Medical Systems, Siemens Healthcare, Elekta AB and Accuray Incorporated. “

Get Isoray alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ISR. Dawson James downgraded Isoray from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $1.25 price objective on shares of Isoray in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of Isoray stock opened at $0.44 on Thursday. Isoray has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $1.06.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 million.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Robert Hunt bought 67,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.52 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,999.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lori A. Woods bought 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,076 shares in the company, valued at $18,268.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 251,456 shares of company stock valued at $121,237 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISR. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Isoray in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Isoray in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Isoray in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

Isoray Company Profile

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The company focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Isoray (ISR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Isoray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.