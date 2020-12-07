J. Goldman & Co LP Buys Shares of 20,068 ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,068 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ANGI Homeservices by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,375,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 792,315 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 115.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,457,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,782 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the second quarter worth $27,900,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 15.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,923,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,374,000 after acquiring an additional 257,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearfield Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the second quarter worth $13,978,000. 19.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANGI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

ANGI Homeservices stock opened at $12.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ANGI Homeservices Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $17.05. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1,204.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.50.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $389.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.71 million. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ANGI Homeservices Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $110,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 338,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,052.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Craig M. Smith sold 371,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $3,873,509.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,180,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,304,321.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 391,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,105,510. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

