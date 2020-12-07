J. Goldman & Co LP Buys Shares of 52,405 Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,405 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,544,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after buying an additional 456,282 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Antero Resources by 58.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 10,171 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Antero Resources by 6.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,090,694 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,930,000 after acquiring an additional 305,213 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Antero Resources by 28.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 510,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 111,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

AR opened at $4.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $4.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average is $3.33.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 58.04%. On average, research analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. MKM Partners upgraded Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Antero Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.24.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

