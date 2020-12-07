J. Goldman & Co LP Cuts Stock Position in PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)

J. Goldman & Co LP cut its holdings in PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,125 shares during the quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP owned 0.43% of PolarityTE worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PolarityTE during the second quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PolarityTE in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in PolarityTE in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PolarityTE by 200.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 54,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PolarityTE in the second quarter worth about $116,000. 17.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTE opened at $0.69 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.14. The firm has a market cap of $26.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.64. PolarityTE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 179.96% and a negative net margin of 1,152.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PolarityTE, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,032 shares of PolarityTE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $31,652.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 919,792 shares in the company, valued at $938,187.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,981 shares of company stock valued at $55,236. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

PTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PolarityTE in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PolarityTE in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.55.

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

