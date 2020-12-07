J. Goldman & Co LP Decreases Position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

J. Goldman & Co LP cut its stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 97.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 118,090 shares during the quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP’s holdings in Yandex were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YNDX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Yandex by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 466 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Yandex by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 749 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Yandex by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Yandex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Yandex by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on YNDX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Yandex in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.64.

NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $68.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.56. Yandex has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $70.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $732.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.98 million. Yandex had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 8.62%. On average, analysts expect that Yandex will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

