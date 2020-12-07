J. Goldman & Co LP Has $779,000 Stock Holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

J. Goldman & Co LP decreased its position in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,910 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KURA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 60,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 13,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $183,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $183,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 261,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $8,698,642.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,349.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 479,812 shares of company stock valued at $14,857,539. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KURA stock opened at $36.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 2.31. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a current ratio of 15.15.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on KURA. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.82.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

