J. Goldman & Co LP Invests $68,000 in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE)

J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

Get VYNE Therapeutics alerts:

VYNE stock opened at $1.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75. The stock has a market cap of $285.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.97.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Domzalski acquired 75,000 shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,315,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,033.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Saik bought 40,000 shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 340,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on VYNE shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VYNE Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. It offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE).

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.