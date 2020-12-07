J. Goldman & Co LP Makes New $727,000 Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 711 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Shopify by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,248,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,188,075,000 after buying an additional 942,540 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Shopify by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,494,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $351,000. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. 140166 started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $998.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,047.97.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,053.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $998.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $958.06. The company has a market capitalization of $128.48 billion, a PE ratio of -1,727.66, a P/E/G ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.30 and a 1-year high of $1,146.91.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

