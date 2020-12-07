J. Goldman & Co LP Makes New Investment in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 61,140.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 203.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 8,179 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 44.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 184,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 57,218 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. bought 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $242,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $88,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 24,604 shares of company stock worth $455,877 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

CORT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of CORT stock opened at $23.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.45 and its 200 day moving average is $16.88. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $24.22.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.87 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

