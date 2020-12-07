J. Goldman & Co LP Reduces Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

J. Goldman & Co LP decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 93.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 21,308 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 628.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

NYSE FIS opened at $149.86 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $158.21. The stock has a market cap of $92.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -832.56, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.11.

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 4,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $597,458.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,336,244.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 17,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $2,556,190.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,921.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,922 shares of company stock valued at $8,218,596. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.