Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Tattooed Chef in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:TTCF opened at $15.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Tattooed Chef has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.62.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the second quarter valued at $3,827,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the second quarter valued at $2,716,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the second quarter valued at $2,468,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the second quarter valued at $1,047,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the second quarter valued at $869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company primarily offers products, such as ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower crust pizza.

