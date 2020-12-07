Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€275.00” Price Target for Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €275.00 ($323.53) price target on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MEURV. Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group set a €195.00 ($229.41) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Munchener Ruckvers has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €243.38 ($286.33).

Munchener Ruckvers has a fifty-two week low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a fifty-two week high of €200.00 ($235.29).

