JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised JELD-WEN from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised JELD-WEN from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on JELD-WEN from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America raised JELD-WEN from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. JELD-WEN currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $24.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.40. JELD-WEN has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $27.32.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in JELD-WEN by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in JELD-WEN by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in JELD-WEN by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in JELD-WEN by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in JELD-WEN by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

