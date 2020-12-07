JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised JELD-WEN from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised JELD-WEN from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on JELD-WEN from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America raised JELD-WEN from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. JELD-WEN currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.29.
Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $24.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.40. JELD-WEN has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $27.32.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in JELD-WEN by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in JELD-WEN by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in JELD-WEN by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in JELD-WEN by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in JELD-WEN by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.
JELD-WEN Company Profile
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.
