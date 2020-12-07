John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Position Lowered by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,476,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 299,521 shares during the period. John Bean Technologies comprises about 1.3% of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 4.65% of John Bean Technologies worth $135,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JBT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 691.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 307,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 268,746 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,550,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 26.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 342,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,509,000 after acquiring an additional 72,635 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,129,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,323,000 after acquiring an additional 49,897 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 871,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,105,000 after acquiring an additional 40,212 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.86, for a total transaction of $29,658.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,984,026.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Ringler sold 3,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total transaction of $341,326.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,798,458.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,876 shares of company stock worth $586,985 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $124.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $56.17 and a 1-year high of $124.86.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $419.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.98 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JBT. TheStreet upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. John Bean Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

