JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) a €100.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HEN3. Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €90.87 ($106.90).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) alerts:

HEN3 stock opened at €89.34 ($105.11) on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($152.53). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €88.92 and its 200 day moving average is €86.15.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.