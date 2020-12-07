JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €160.00 Price Target for Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €177.00 ($208.24) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €171.00 ($201.18) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €165.90 ($195.18).

Shares of EPA:RI opened at €157.75 ($185.59) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €150.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €143.39. Pernod Ricard SA has a 1 year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 1 year high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

