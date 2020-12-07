JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) in a report published on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 4,630 ($60.49) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ULVR. Berenberg Bank reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) price target on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) target price on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,520 ($72.12) target price on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) from GBX 5,420 ($70.81) to GBX 5,500 ($71.86) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,799.09 ($62.70).

ULVR opened at GBX 4,326 ($56.52) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £113.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.12. The Unilever Group has a 1-year low of GBX 3,583.50 ($46.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,615.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,544.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.06, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th were paid a dividend of GBX 37.46 ($0.49) per share. This is an increase from The Unilever Group (ULVR.L)’s previous dividend of $36.98. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The Unilever Group (ULVR.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.36%.

About The Unilever Group (ULVR.L)

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

