Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to post sales of $1.19 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks posted sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full-year sales of $4.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JNPR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.52.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $220,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 154.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,569,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,039,000 after buying an additional 4,588,939 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,556 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 49.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,731 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 20,886 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 15.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 199,611 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 27,274 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 68.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 153,111 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 62,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNPR traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.19. 31,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,730,640. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $26.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

