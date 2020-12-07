KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Shares Sold by Orbis Allan Gray Ltd

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,209 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd owned 0.08% of KB Financial Group worth $10,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in KB Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $90,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 19.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KB opened at $43.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.83. KB Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $43.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

