KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,920,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the October 31st total of 5,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $28.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.89. KBR has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $31.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -115.56 and a beta of 1.30.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KBR will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 23.67%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.05.

In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 2,650 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $63,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of KBR by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 112,503 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in KBR in the third quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in KBR in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in KBR in the third quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in KBR by 32.8% in the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,270,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,404,000 after acquiring an additional 313,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

