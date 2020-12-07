K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €13.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) (ETR:SDF) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €4.70 ($5.53) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €7.60 ($8.94) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Independent Research set a €7.20 ($8.47) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.70 ($7.88) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.02 ($8.26).

SDF opened at €7.86 ($9.24) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of -0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €6.52 and its 200 day moving average price is €6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.52. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a 12-month high of €11.46 ($13.48).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

