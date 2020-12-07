L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 111.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 115.3% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 231.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $192.89. 4,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,662. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $230.99. The company has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LHX. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.24.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

