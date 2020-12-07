Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is a master limited partnership company which focuses on acquiring, owning and managing a portfolio of real property interests. The company lease its properties to wireless communication, outdoor advertising and renewable power generation industries. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is based in El Segundo, California. “

Get Landmark Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LMRK. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.67.

LMRK stock opened at $10.85 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average is $10.07. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $17.86. The firm has a market cap of $276.44 million, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Research analysts predict that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMRK. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 43.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 270,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 81,670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 84.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 81,232 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC raised its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 66.8% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 131,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 52,780 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 145.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 20,489 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter worth about $144,000. 14.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, develops, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landmark Infrastructure Partners (LMRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.