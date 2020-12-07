Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Limestone Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. It offers checking and saving accounts, lines of credit, credit and debit cards, online banking, agricultural lending and treasury management services. Limestone Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Porter Bancorp Inc., is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of LMST opened at $13.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.35. Limestone Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Limestone Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMST. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Limestone Bancorp in the second quarter worth $41,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 913.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 411.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $144,000. 33.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

