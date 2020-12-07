Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) (LON:LLOY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) (LON:LLOY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 43 ($0.56) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LLOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 27 ($0.35) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 40.85 ($0.53).

LLOY opened at GBX 39.03 ($0.51) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £27.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 31.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 29.79. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a one year low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a one year high of GBX 73.66 ($0.96).

In other Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio purchased 577,138 shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £138,513.12 ($180,968.28). Also, insider Robin Budenberg purchased 500,000 shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £140,000 ($182,910.90). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,078,686 shares of company stock valued at $27,893,164.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

