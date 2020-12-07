Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lonza Group AG operates as a supplier to the pharmaceutical, healthcare and life-science industries. The Company divides its activities into four divisions: Life Science Ingredients; Microbial Control; Custom Manufacturing, and Bioscience. The company’s Life Science Ingredients segment produces nutrition ingredients for applications in nutrition (food, feed and pharmaceutical application) and chemical intermediates for the agricultural industry. The Microbial Control division focuses on five areas: hygiene, wood protection, water treatment, oil/gas applications, and industrial preservation and comprises products ranging from disinfectants to household cleaning products. The Custom Manufacturing division comprises products used in pharmaceuticals sector. The Bioscience division comprises bioscience products, including cell culture and molecular biology tools for research, tests for microbial detection, and media used in the production of therapeutics. Lonza Group AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LZAGY. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lonza Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LZAGY opened at $61.34 on Thursday. Lonza Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.09 and a fifty-two week high of $68.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.80. The company has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77 and a beta of 0.75.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

