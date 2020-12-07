Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stake Decreased by Venator Capital Management Ltd.

Venator Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 2.8% of Venator Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Venator Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 405.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 236.5% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 387 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $149.56. 101,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,134,614. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.82. The company has a market cap of $109.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.25.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

