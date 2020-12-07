Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Shares Acquired by SIR Capital Management L.P.

SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 60.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,306,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490,616 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Oil & Gas comprises 1.6% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.52% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $6,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 87,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 31.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 401,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 95,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

In other news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 40,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $230,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGY opened at $7.41 on Monday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $13.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $121.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.77 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 199.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

