Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Invests $66,000 in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Neuronetics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Neuronetics by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 18,953 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Neuronetics by 40.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 19,233 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Neuronetics by 137.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Neuronetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in Neuronetics by 7.5% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,693,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 118,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

STIM stock opened at $8.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.27. The stock has a market cap of $158.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.55. Neuronetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.26.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 82.79% and a negative net margin of 63.77%. Research analysts predict that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company. It focuses on designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients. It also provides a range of support services, including patient education, practice data management system, and customer and technical services to help the client start and manage TMS therapy systems.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.