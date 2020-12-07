Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Bought by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 92,596 shares during the period. Marathon Oil makes up about 1.7% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. CoreCommodity Management LLC owned 0.07% of Marathon Oil worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 182,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 17,776 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 198,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 70,404 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

MRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.40 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.01.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $6.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.34. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $14.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

