Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stock Holdings Cut by SIR Capital Management L.P.

SIR Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 52,208 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum makes up 4.4% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.10% of Marathon Petroleum worth $18,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 241.2% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 34.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 388.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

MPC opened at $42.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.13. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $62.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $17.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.47.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

