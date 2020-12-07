Marvell Technology Group’s (MRVL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. Bank of America currently has a $55.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CSFB raised their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Benchmark upgraded Marvell Technology Group to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.54.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $43.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.47 and a 200-day moving average of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.09. Marvell Technology Group has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $47.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $750.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.01 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 50.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $321,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $403,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,691.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,002 shares of company stock worth $2,694,638 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. now owns 196,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,813,000 after acquiring an additional 70,600 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,089,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 593.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

