Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) is Venator Capital Management Ltd.’s 10th Largest Position

Venator Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Masonite International makes up about 2.4% of Venator Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Venator Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Masonite International worth $4,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOOR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 6,042.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 247,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,321,000 after purchasing an additional 243,144 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Masonite International by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 440,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,327,000 after buying an additional 240,167 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Masonite International by 405,964.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,003,000 after buying an additional 231,400 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Masonite International by 500.1% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 199,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,670,000 after buying an additional 166,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in Masonite International by 522.6% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 187,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,417,000 after buying an additional 157,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $380,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,570.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randal Alan White sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $133,800.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,819.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOOR. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Masonite International from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Wedbush raised shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Masonite International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Masonite International from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masonite International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

DOOR traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Masonite International Co. has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $109.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.03. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56 and a beta of 1.83.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.40 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

