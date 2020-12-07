Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Materialise NV is a provider of Additive Manufacturing (AM) software solutions and sophisticated 3D printing services in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design and consumer products. The Company specializes in preparation of 3D prototypes for manufactures, software development, biomedical research, and online services. It is also engaged in the development of solutions for orthopedics, biomedical software and engineering, and printing of cardiovascular models. Materialise NV is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. “

MTLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Materialise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Materialise in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Materialise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MTLS opened at $48.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -601.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Materialise has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $52.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.48 and its 200-day moving average is $32.79.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Materialise had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. Analysts forecast that Materialise will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTLS. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,042,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Stevard LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Company Profile

EMaterialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

