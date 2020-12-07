Miller Value Partners LLC Sells 6,400 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Miller Value Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,025 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AR. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,930,098 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,308,000 after buying an additional 3,753,858 shares in the last quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,667,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 3,893.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,324,196 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,039 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989,062 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after purchasing an additional 960,004 shares during the period. Finally, Georgetown University acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AR shares. Northland Securities raised Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.80 to $6.90 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. MKM Partners raised Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.24.

AR stock opened at $4.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 4.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $4.64.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 58.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

