MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Sold by Weld Capital Management LLC

Weld Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MKSI. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 1,575.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 1,261.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $62,793.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,216.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $151.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.41. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.87 and a 52 week high of $151.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.58.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.17. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $589.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.80.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

