Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,110,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the October 31st total of 19,720,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In related news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,385,000 and have sold 1,020,298 shares worth $998,009. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.1% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 997,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,756 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth $2,137,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 815,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,436,000 after purchasing an additional 14,591 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.8% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth $290,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 target price on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.48.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $64.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $117.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $65.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.41.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

