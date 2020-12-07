MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) (ETR:MOR) Given a €120.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) (ETR:MOR) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MOR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €129.00 ($151.76) price target on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €117.56 ($138.30).

Shares of MOR stock opened at €93.76 ($110.31) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €90.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €106.05. MorphoSys AG has a 12-month low of €65.25 ($76.76) and a 12-month high of €146.30 ($172.12). The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.40.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

