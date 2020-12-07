Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) 24-Hour Volume Hits $8.31 Million

Multi-collateral DAI (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. Multi-collateral DAI has a total market cap of $121.36 million and approximately $8.31 million worth of Multi-collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multi-collateral DAI token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010184 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Multi-collateral DAI has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00068798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.67 or 0.00492647 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005230 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00020480 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003543 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00027520 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Multi-collateral DAI

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) is a token. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Multi-collateral DAI’s total supply is 121,206,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,855,396 tokens. The official website for Multi-collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com . Multi-collateral DAI’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO

Multi-collateral DAI Token Trading

Multi-collateral DAI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multi-collateral DAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multi-collateral DAI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multi-collateral DAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

